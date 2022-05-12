Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 391 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

