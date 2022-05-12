Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $259,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter.

WING opened at $75.11 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.72.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

