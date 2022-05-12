Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

