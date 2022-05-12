Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

