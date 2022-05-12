Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,712 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 493,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 416,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

