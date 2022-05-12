Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

