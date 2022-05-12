Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $701,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

HRMY opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.