Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.77.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

