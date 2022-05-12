First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

