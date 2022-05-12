Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 211.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.41.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

