First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 12,817.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

