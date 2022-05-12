First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 377.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in LHC Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $164.00 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

