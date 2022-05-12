First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

