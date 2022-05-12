Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 855.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of H opened at $83.34 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

