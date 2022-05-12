Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

