First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,044,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

