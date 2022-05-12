First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,166 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 502.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 31.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

