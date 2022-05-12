77,238 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 77,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 649.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 444.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

