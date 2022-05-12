Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB opened at $203.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

