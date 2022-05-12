Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 154,008 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,008 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZON. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 266,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 188,765 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NYSE HZON opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.