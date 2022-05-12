Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $225.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.63 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

