Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,764,000 after buying an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after buying an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

