Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS opened at $288.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.63 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.06.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

