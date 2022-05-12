Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,352 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.88. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

