Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NYSE:ATAQ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.