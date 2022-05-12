Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

BCSAU stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

