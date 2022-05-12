Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 8,969 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of TWO worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in TWO in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TWO in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in TWO by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in TWO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TWO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

TWOA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. two has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

two does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

