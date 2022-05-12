Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIII stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

