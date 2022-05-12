Trainline’s (TRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

TRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 435 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 338.20 ($4.17).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 286.52 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.81. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 458.20 ($5.65).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

