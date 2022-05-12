Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.19) to GBX 9,300 ($114.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.97) to GBX 7,700 ($94.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 5,900 ($72.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,555.56 ($93.15).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,354 ($78.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,964.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,090.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,414.67. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,709 ($82.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.