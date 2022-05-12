Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($54.25) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,180 ($51.53).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,044.40 ($37.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,423.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,568.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 2,824 ($34.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,200 ($51.78). The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

