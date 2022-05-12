Ilika’s (IKA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 270.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of IKA opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. Ilika has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 225 ($2.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £105.81 million and a PE ratio of -18.61.

In other Ilika news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £2,360 ($2,909.63). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,222 shares of company stock worth $40,734,366.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

