Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 84.25 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.54 million and a PE ratio of 38.30. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.98 ($1.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.19.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.