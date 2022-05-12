Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BONH opened at GBX 6.83 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The firm has a market cap of £7.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Bonhill Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.40 ($0.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.60.

In other news, insider Laurie Benson purchased 48,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,890.20 ($6,029.10).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

