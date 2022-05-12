Texas Permanent School Fund Has $715,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Tompkins Financial (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.