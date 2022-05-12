Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In related news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

