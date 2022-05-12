Texas Permanent School Fund Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of US Ecology worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Ecology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

