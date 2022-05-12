Texas Permanent School Fund Has $729,000 Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of AMC Networks worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 129,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $3,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $2,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $31.83 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

AMC Networks Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.