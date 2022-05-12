Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

