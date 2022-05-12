Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Sonic Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.