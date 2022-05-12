Texas Permanent School Fund Has $752,000 Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

INN stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $920.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.