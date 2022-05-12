Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,994 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Banc of California worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Banc of California by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Banc of California by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banc of California by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

