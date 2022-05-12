Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 194 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $317,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,473,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock worth $1,403,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

MGPI opened at $93.94 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.14.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

