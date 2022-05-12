Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 242,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 224,058 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $768.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

