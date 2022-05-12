Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of INVA opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 24.06.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.