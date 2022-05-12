Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 556 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. CL King upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

CHEF stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

