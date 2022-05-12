Texas Permanent School Fund Has $795,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 61.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 98.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $765.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

