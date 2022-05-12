Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NYSE:RL opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $140.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.