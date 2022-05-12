Texas Permanent School Fund Has $805,000 Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ADTRAN worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.59 and a beta of 1.27.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

