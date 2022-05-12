Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Matthews International worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Matthews International by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $914.76 million, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

